Mahindra Thar records 68,000 open bookings as of August 2023

- Thar prices in India start at Rs. 10.54 lakh

- Thar EV variant teased, unveiling later this month

Mahindra Thar starting price and colours

The Mahindra Thar is priced in India from Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in five colours – Aquamarine, Everest White, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey. Customers can choose from

Thar open bookings in August

Mahindra has now revealed that the Thar has an open order book of 68,000 units as of August 2023, which includes the 4WD as well as the RWD versions. This is a part of the brand’s total open bookings which stands at approximately 2.81 lakh units across the entire product range as of this month.

Mahindra Thar latest updates

Mahindra is currently working on an electric version of the Thar. To be called the Thar.e, the model will be unveiled on 15 August at an event in South Africa. The waiting period for the SUV across the variant lineup currently stretches to up to 78 weeks.