Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 51 per cent buyers in luxury car space plan to buy in next three months: CarWale survey

51 per cent buyers in luxury car space plan to buy in next three months: CarWale survey

May 01, 2020, 04:46 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
720 Views
Write a comment
51 per cent buyers in luxury car space plan to buy in next three months: CarWale survey

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe. The automobile sector is one of the many industries to report huge losses due to fall in demand. To study the effect of Coronavirus lockdown on consumer sentiments, we have conducted a survey dedicated to the luxury car space. 

Based on feedback from 5,480 respondents, 36 per cent are willing to buy a new car. Moreover, the findings reveal that 73 per cent of the willing customers have not changed their purchase decision due to the current pandemic situation, but have agreed that their purchase timelines have been impacted. Of these, 51 per cent are still considering purchasing a new car in the next three months, while the rest plan to buy one in due course of time.

Considering the current economic condition, 48 per cent of the positive respondents have reduced their budget to buy a new car, while 37 per cent have stated that their budget to buy a new car is not affected due to the lockdown. Interestingly, 15 per cent of the buyers in the luxury car space have increased their budget to buy a new vehicle. 

Based on the survey in the luxury car space, we see that despite a drop in demand for new cars, there is a strong possibility of witnessing a growth in sales post the lockdown period. The buyers are clearly hopeful of seeing positive times in the months to come.

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

  • Hyundai Cars

  • Other Brands

Hyundai CretaHyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai VenueHyundai Venue

₹ 6.7 Lakh

Hyundai VernaHyundai Verna

₹ 9.31 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 NiosHyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.05 Lakh

Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

₹ 5.8 Lakh

Hyundai SantroHyundai Santro

₹ 4.58 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10Hyundai Grand i10

₹ 6.06 Lakh

Hyundai XcentHyundai Xcent

₹ 5.81 Lakh

Hyundai ElantraHyundai Elantra

₹ 15.9 Lakh

Hyundai TucsonHyundai Tucson

₹ 18.78 Lakh

Hyundai Kona ElectricHyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.86 Lakh

All Hyundai Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
143087 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

369 Likes
181791 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in