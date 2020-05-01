Coronavirus pandemic: FCA India supports relief initiatives

- FCA will sponsor a month’s supply of dry food, hygiene essentials and personal protective equipment for needy families and senior citizens in Mumbai and Chennai respectively

- The company has also supplied air validation systems and medical oxygen pipeline to Naidu hospital in Pune

FCA India has pledged financial aid of approximately Rs 2 crore towards supply of medical kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), dry food, hygiene essentials and hospitalisation for those most in need in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Specifically, FCA India Engineering has partnered with not-for-profit organisations, Sevalaya in Chennai and United Way Mumbai for distribution of ‘Family Kits’ to 1,500 families in the two cities. A Family Kit, sufficient for a family of 4-5 individuals, comprises dry food, personal hygiene essentials (including toothpaste, soap and hand wash) and PPE.

FCA India Engineering has also collaborated with Voluntary Health Services (VHS), a non-profit hospital trust in Chennai as well as Naidu Hospital, run by Pune Municipal Corporation and which specializes in treating patients with infectious diseases. A 42-bed COVID-19 isolation ward in VHS will be supplied with medical equipment, and Naidu Hospital will be supplied with air validation systems and a medical oxygen pipeline necessary for treating infected patients.

In addition to the financial aid, FCA India’s employees have voluntarily contributed a portion of their salaries towards alleviating the lives of the needy. These funds will also be used towards donating food grains, PPE and hospitalization of affected families and individuals. Jeep communities in India have volunteered in relief camps, donated money, food, and clothing to the poor.

Commenting on the initiative, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said, “While a much-needed strategy is being put in place to restart economic activity by reopening various industries, large sections of the community are still displaced and are in need of basic necessities and proper medical treatment to survive the next couple of months. Our initiative is aimed at helping people tide over these difficult circumstances as critical steps are being taken to flatten the curve as quickly as possible. I am also incredibly proud that our employees have generously contributed a portion of their salary to help in the relief efforts.”