Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: FCA India supports relief initiatives

Coronavirus pandemic: FCA India supports relief initiatives

May 01, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
6291 Views
Write a comment
Coronavirus pandemic: FCA India supports relief initiatives

- FCA will sponsor a month’s supply of dry food, hygiene essentials and personal protective equipment for needy families and senior citizens in Mumbai and Chennai respectively

- The company has also supplied air validation systems and medical oxygen pipeline to Naidu hospital in Pune

FCA India has pledged financial aid of approximately Rs 2 crore towards supply of medical kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), dry food, hygiene essentials and hospitalisation for those most in need in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Specifically, FCA India Engineering has partnered with not-for-profit organisations, Sevalaya in Chennai and United Way Mumbai for distribution of ‘Family Kits’ to 1,500 families in the two cities. A Family Kit, sufficient for a family of 4-5 individuals, comprises dry food, personal hygiene essentials (including toothpaste, soap and hand wash) and PPE.

FCA India Engineering has also collaborated with Voluntary Health Services (VHS), a non-profit hospital trust in Chennai as well as Naidu Hospital, run by Pune Municipal Corporation and which specializes in treating patients with infectious diseases. A 42-bed COVID-19 isolation ward in VHS will be supplied with medical equipment, and Naidu Hospital will be supplied with air validation systems and a medical oxygen pipeline necessary for treating infected patients.

In addition to the financial aid, FCA India’s employees have voluntarily contributed a portion of their salaries towards alleviating the lives of the needy. These funds will also be used towards donating food grains, PPE and hospitalization of affected families and individuals. Jeep communities in India have volunteered in relief camps, donated money, food, and clothing to the poor.

Commenting on the initiative, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said, “While a much-needed strategy is being put in place to restart economic activity by reopening various industries, large sections of the community are still displaced and are in need of basic necessities and proper medical treatment to survive the next couple of months. Our initiative is aimed at helping people tide over these difficult circumstances as critical steps are being taken to flatten the curve as quickly as possible. I am also incredibly proud that our employees have generously contributed a portion of their salary to help in the relief efforts.”

  • Jeep
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Jeep Compass Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.64 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 19.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 20 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Jeep Compass Is It Still Worth The Money?

Jeep Compass Is It Still Worth The Money?

We look at how the Jeep Compass stacks up consi ...

363 Likes
38716 Views

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

The Jeep Compass finally in flesh. This is the ...

835 Likes
107151 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in