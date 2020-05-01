Please Tell Us Your City

Bentley line-up gets a sporty styling kit

May 01, 2020, 06:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Bentley line-up gets a sporty styling kit

- Available for Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Bentayga

- Includes front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler made of high-gloss twill carbon fibre

Bentley is now offering a new ‘Styling Specification’ beauty kit with the Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Bentayga. Developed after extensive research, the styling specifications include a front bumper splitter, side skirts with metallic Bentley badges, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler made up of high gloss carbon fibre.

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

Apart from that, the Bentayga also gets a bi-plane tailgate spoiler and rear screen strakes made of the same carbon fibre. It also gets an additional option of front air blades, wing vents and mirror caps in a matching finish. Like the veneer used inside the cabin, the carbon fibre exterior components are mirror-matched across the centreline of the car. The carbon fibre weave is a 2x2 twill pattern, woven in the same direction for all components to ensure consistency, claims the British carmaker.

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

These individual parts have undergone the same process of design, development, testing and sign-off as any other new model from Bentley. The Styling Specification has been developed by the same engineering team responsible for the carbon fibre components on the previous-gen Continental GT racecar like the GT3-R, Supersports and the Pikes Peak and Ice Race Continental GTs. 

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

Each component is first assessed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and then passed on to simulations over various testing conditions. After these virtual assessments, the physical prototype is tested in a wind tunnel and on a test track as well across various driving conditions. After being signed off, the parts are further assessed through a variety of validation tests including durability programs and rig testing. And finally, the manufacturing process undergoes various cycles to ensure consistent tolerance. A 3D scanning is also conducted to ensure everything is up to the standard.

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

The Styling Specification can be opted when a new car is ordered and can also be retrofitted to a customer’s existing car. This styling kit will also soon be introduced to the new-gen Flying Spur when it arrives.

