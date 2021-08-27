2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues testing; interior spied

- The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a revised dashboard

- The updated model is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine

Earlier this week, new spy images that surfaced on the web revealed that Maruti Suzuki is working on a comprehensive update for the Baleno. Now, a new set of spy shots give us a peek at the interior of the upcoming version of the hatchback.

As seen in the images, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will feature a heavily redesigned dashboard, including a new free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, horizontally positioned AC vents, and a new multi-function steering wheel. Reports suggest that the model could also come equipped with a new instrument console.

Changes to the exterior design of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno include a new set of alloy wheels, revised front and rear bumpers, tweaked fenders, a new V-shaped, multi-slat grille, new headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lights, and new LED tail lights.

Under the hood, the refreshed Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine from the outgoing model. This motor currently produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The five-speed manual unit and the CVT unit are likely to be carried over too.

