    Renault Triber variant-wise features rejigged

    Jay Shah

    1,115 Views
    - Lower variants lose out substantial features

    - Prices remain unchanged

    Earlier this year, Renault India updated the Triber MPV with a new exterior shade and a handful of new features. While you can read more about it here, the carmaker has now revised the feature list of the Triber with some new inclusions and many features being removed from the lower-spec trims. We tell you the variant-wise changes. 

    The RXE being the base variant gets only one change. The side underbody sill is now available in body colour that was earlier offered in black finish. Also, the ‘Energy’ badge on the tailgate has been discarded across all the variants. 

    Climbing up the hierarchy, the RXL version benefits from roof rails, power windows for rear passengers, and side aircon vents with chrome inserts. In the trade-off, it has lost features such as aircon vents for the second and third row, cooling function in the centre console, and chrome surrounds on the instrument cluster. On the outside, the body-coloured door handles and ORVMs are now finished in matte black while the side body decals have also been peeled off. The front grille is devoid of chrome and the gloss black stripe across the dashboard gets interchanged with a plain matte black accent.

    Renault Triber Left Rear Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the RXT trim gets gloss Mystery black on the ORVMs while the blacked-out B-pillar, Eco scoring mode, cooled glovebox, and the driver side seat back-pocket have been deleted. For the top-spec RXZ, the gear knob is new with a chrome highlight. The fabric embedded on the door pad has been swapped for moulded plastic. 

    Surprisingly, the prices of all the variants remain unaffected. The dual-tone paint scheme can be had only with the RXZ variant. The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. It comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. 

