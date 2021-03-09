2021 Renault Triber prices start at Rs 5.30 lakh

- The 2021 Renault Triber is available in nine trims

- The model is now offered in dual-tone colours

The 2021 Renault Triber has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The model receives updates to the exterior design, new features, and dual-tone colours. The prices of the updated Triber have been biked by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 compared to the outgoing versions.

The updated Renault Triber will be offered in five colours such as White, Silver, Blue, Mustard, and Brown. The aforementioned colours will be available in the dual-tone format, with a black roof, only in the RXZ trims.

On the outside, the 2021 Renault Triber features LED turn indicators on the ORVMs, dual-tone colours, a dual horn setup, and a new Cedar Brown colour. Inside, the model gets a height-adjustable driver seat and steering-mounted controls.

Under the hood, the updated Renault Triber is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, Energy petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl and 18.29kmpl respectively.

The following are the trim-wise prices for the 2021 Renault Triber (ex-showroom):

2021 Triber RXE: Rs 5.30 lakh

2021 Triber RXL: Rs 5.99 lakh

2021 Triber RXL AMT: Rs 6.50 lakh

2021 Triber RXT: Rs 6.55 lakh

2021 Triber RXT AMT: Rs 7.05 lakh

2021 Triber RXZ: Rs 7.15 lakh

2021 Triber RXZ dual-tone: Rs 7.32 lakh

2021 Triber RXZ AMT: Rs 7.65 lakh

2021 Triber RXZ AMT: Rs 7.82 lakh