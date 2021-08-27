CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mahindra Scorpio interior details leaked; to get front-facing third-row seats

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,794 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio interior details leaked; to get front-facing third-row seats

    - Likely to get an electric sunroof and roof-mounted speakers

    - Expected to be launched in FY21-22

    With the Mahindra XUV700 out in the open, the Indian carmaker is now readying the new-gen Scorpio. Spotted on several occasions revealing design and interior details, this time the new spy shots leaked the third-row layout of the upcoming SUV. 

    Third Row Seats

    On close perusal of the leaked images, the third row can be seen fitted with front-facing seats. These seats are unlike the side-facing jump seats offered with the outgoing model and also offer a 50:50 split configuration. Besides this, the cabin gets a large touchscreen infotainment system with vertically placed aircon vents, an automatic climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, roof-mounted speakers, leather upholstery, and a flat-bottom steering wheel that made its debut on the XUV700

    Dashboard

    Although most of the sighted prototypes are cloaked under the camouflaged sheets, the exterior styling elements like revised front grille with vertical slats, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, square-shaped headlamp units, and multi-spoke alloy wheels are some of the things that are expected on the upcoming SUV.

    The new Scorpio is likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. These powertrains could also be available with manual and automatic transmission options. The next-generation Scorpio is expected to break covers later this year or in early 2022.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues testing; interior spied
     Next 
    Skoda Enyaq gets powerful 80x SportLine trim with 262bhp

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra New Scorpio Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra Scorpio interior details leaked; to get front-facing third-row seats