New Mahindra Scorpio interior details leaked; to get front-facing third-row seats

- Likely to get an electric sunroof and roof-mounted speakers

- Expected to be launched in FY21-22

With the Mahindra XUV700 out in the open, the Indian carmaker is now readying the new-gen Scorpio. Spotted on several occasions revealing design and interior details, this time the new spy shots leaked the third-row layout of the upcoming SUV.

On close perusal of the leaked images, the third row can be seen fitted with front-facing seats. These seats are unlike the side-facing jump seats offered with the outgoing model and also offer a 50:50 split configuration. Besides this, the cabin gets a large touchscreen infotainment system with vertically placed aircon vents, an automatic climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, roof-mounted speakers, leather upholstery, and a flat-bottom steering wheel that made its debut on the XUV700.

Although most of the sighted prototypes are cloaked under the camouflaged sheets, the exterior styling elements like revised front grille with vertical slats, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, square-shaped headlamp units, and multi-spoke alloy wheels are some of the things that are expected on the upcoming SUV.

The new Scorpio is likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. These powertrains could also be available with manual and automatic transmission options. The next-generation Scorpio is expected to break covers later this year or in early 2022.

