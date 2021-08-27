Skoda Enyaq gets powerful 80x SportLine trim with 262bhp

- 195kW twin-motor setup

- 82kWh battery with 487 kilometres of range

Skoda Enyaq iV in its most powerful avatar is here with 262bhp of power, 487 kilometres of range and an all-wheel-drive setup. Called the 80x SportLine, the new trim is priced from 46,610 pounds in the UK market.

In the 80x SportLine, the second electric motor drives the front axle making it a two-motor setup. It has the fastest 0-100kmph time of 6.9 seconds in the Enyaq line-up. The combined torque figure for the 80x SportLine is 425Nm. And consumption is 3.5 miles/kWh under WLTP tests. The 80x SportLine is equipped with 125kW rapid charging capability as standard. This means it can charge from 0-80 per cent in as little as 38 minutes when connected to a 150kW+ DC rapid charger. A charge from empty to full will take around 13 hours on a 7.2kW domestic wall box.

Moreover, the 80x SportLine is equipped with a sports chassis as standard. This features a lower ride height (15mm lower at the front, 10mm at the rear) reducing the centre of gravity. Part of the 80x trim is a full LED Matrix headlamp setup with 24 LEDs that can turn off individual segments when the camera on the windscreen detects objects/vehicles/people.

On the inside, the 80x SportLine’s upholstery and roof lining are predominantly black. The dashboard gets black synthetic leather, grey contrasting stitching and carbon-effect trims. There are choices of black sport seats as well with Alcantara/Leather upholstery. The familiar three-spoke leather-wrapped sports steering wheel is standard.

Deliveries for the Skoda Enyaq 80x Sportline trim are expected to commence later this year.