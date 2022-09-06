CarWale
    2022 Hyundai Venue N Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 12.16 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Hyundai Venue N Line is available in two variants

    - The model is powered by a 118bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Hyundai India has officially introduced the Venue N Line in the country, with prices starting at Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Bookings for the model, which is the second N Line offering after the i20 N Line, began last month for an amount of Rs 20,000.

    On the outside, the new Hyundai Venue N Line gets changes in the form of a dark chrome grille, red accents for the roof rails, bumper fender, and side sills, red front brake calipers, N Line emblem on the grille, tailgate and side fenders, a roof spoiler, twin-tip exhaust, and new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Inside, the Hyundai Venue N Line receives an all-black interior theme with red accents, a dashcam with dual cameras, drive modes, BlueLink connectivity, Alexa and Google voice assistant, red ambient lighting, leather seats with N Line branding, paddle shifters, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, a fully digital instrument cluster, and all four disc brakes. The model also gets a revised steering and suspension setup.

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line is available with a sole powertrain option; a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that generates 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT unit. Rivals to the Hyundai Venue N Line include the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Venue N Line (all prices, ex-showroom India):

    Venue N Line N6 DCT: Rs 12.16 lakh                                                        

    Venue N Line N6 DCT dual-tone: Rs 12.31 lakh

    Venue N Line N8 DCT: Rs 13.15 lakh

    Venue N Line N8 DCT dual-tone: Rs 13.30 lakh

    BMW commences fuel cells production for iX5 Hydrogen

