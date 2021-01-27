2021 Tata Safari base variant spied ahead of launch

- The new Tata Safari will be launched in India next month

- Bookings for the model will open on 4 February, 2021

Tata Motors recently unveiled the new Safari SUV ahead of its launch that will take place in February 2021. Essentially a seven-seat version of the Harrier, the model receives a host of feature updates apart from the additional row of seats.

The 2021 Safari by Tata Motors will be available in six variants, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. New spy shots shared on the web now reveal a base-variant of the model that was caught during a public road test. The spy images give us a peek at the interior of what seems to be the entry-level variant of the model.

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Tata Safari gets a black grille and roof rails, unlike the silver-coloured unit on the other variants, 16-inch steel wheels new LED tail lights, and projector headlamps. The model also misses out on fog lamps.

Inside, the base variant of the new Tata Safari gets black fabric seats and interior theme, a dual-pod analogue instrument console and MID, conventional pull-type hand-brake, and a manual AC. The variant misses out on a healthy dose of features such as the touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, coloured MID, digital-analogue instrument cluster, and an electric parking brake.

Under the hood, the Tata Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine from the Harrier, which produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Owners can choose from a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic in the transmission department.

Image Source