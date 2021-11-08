2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio - What to expect

Introduction

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new-generation Celerio on November 10 in India. Despite the launch of this next-gen hatchback being just around the corner, the carmaker is tight-lipped about its specifications. Still, the car has been spotted several times and images have surfaced online as well. We've compiled all the data and here is all that you can expect from the new Maruti.

Exterior

The upcoming Celerio is expected to be based on the fifth-generation Heartect platform. Though it's still a small car, it will feature a completely new fascia featuring a new grille and reshaped headlights. On the other hand, its rear end has also been redesigned. Furthermore, the car will come in a choice of monotone colour schemes with six options including Arctic White, Speedy Blue, Saffeine Brown, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, and Silky Silver.

Interior

Inside its cabin, the Celerio will get a redesigned dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system for the top-spec model. Meanwhile, the entry-level trims will get a pretty basic interior and will not feature this touchscreen infotainment system, or even a basic audio unit, for that matter. This entry-level variant also gets a simple three-spoke steering wheel, a conventional analogue instrument cluster, and a manual AC. It won't get features like a start-stop button, semi-digital instrument cluster, fog lamps, alloy wheels, and many more that are expected with the top-spec model. According to the leaked information, the hatchback's line-up includes seven variants spread across four trims, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Engine and gearbox

Maruti Suzuki hasn't officially announced the powertrain details yet. However, we expect the car to be offered with 1.0-litre and/or 1.2-litre petrol engines. Then, the transmission options might include a five-speed manual gearbox and the brand's AGS - a five-speed AMT. Now, compared to the outgoing model that comes with the 67bhp, 1.0-litre petrol motor, the new one will surely be more fuel-efficient as teased through marketing campaigns.

Timeline and price

Prospective buyers can already pre-book the new Celerio through the automaker's official website. One can even do that at their nearest Arena dealership by paying a booking amount of Rs 11,000. The variant-wise pricing will be announced in a couple of days, and we can expect the car to be priced between Rs 4.5-6.5 lakh ex-showroom. Upon launch, this next-generation Celerio will then compete with the Tata Tiago and the Renault Kwid.