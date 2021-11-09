New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India tomorrow

- The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio can be booked for an amount of Rs 11,000

- The company claims that it will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in its class

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Celerio in the country tomorrow. The carmaker commenced bookings for the second-gen version of the hatchback last week for an amount of Rs 11,000. The variant details of the 2021 Celerio were recently leaked, details of which are available here.

On the outside, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get an all-new design that includes a single-slat grille, new sweptback headlamps, new front bumper with a large black insert, fog lights, new black alloy wheels, a driver-side door-mounted request sensor, ORVM with turn indicators, new tail light and rear bumper, as well as a rear wiper and washer.

Inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will come equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay connectivity, front power windows, rectangular AC vents, an engine start-stop button, and a new AMT lever.

Under the hood, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. The company also claims that the new Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in its class. Stay tuned for updates.