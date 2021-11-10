2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

- Bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio are open for an amount of Rs 11,000

- The model is offered in four variants across six colours

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Celerio in India, with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker officially began bookings for the new-gen model for an amount of Rs 11,000. The company is also working on a CNG variant, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Under the hood, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre, DualJet, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. This motor, which produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit (AGS in Maruti speak). The company also claims that the new Celerio is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in its class, with an economy of 26.68kmpl.

Based on the fifth-gen Heartect platform, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, across six colours that include Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, Caffeine Brown, and Fire Red.

On the outside, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get an all-new design that includes a single-slat grille, new sweptback headlamps, new front bumper with a large black insert, fog lights, new 15-inch black alloy wheels, a driver-side door-mounted request sensor, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs with turn indicators, new tail light and rear bumper, as well as a rear wiper and washer.

Inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will come equipped with a seven-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay connectivity, steering-mounted controls, height-adjustable driver seat, front power windows, rectangular AC vents, an engine start-stop button, and a new AMT lever. In terms of safety, the model gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder, speed alert system, hill start assist, and a rear defogger.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio (ex-showroom):

New Celerio Lxi MT: Rs 4.99 lakh

New Celerio VXi MT: Rs 5.63 lakh

New Celerio VXi AMT: Rs 6.13 lakh

New Celerio ZXi MT: Rs 5.94 lakh

New Celerio ZXi AMT: Rs 6.44 lakh

New Celerio ZXi+ MT: Rs 6.44 lakh

New Celerio ZXi+ AMT: Rs 6.94 lakh