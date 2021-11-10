CarWale
    Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 1 lakh in November 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,109 Views
    - 1.3-litre Turbo version gets the highest benefit 

    - Offers valid till 30 November, 2021

    Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website of up to Rs1 lakh for the Kicks SUV this festive season. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefits, cash discounts, and corporate benefits. The validity of this scheme is only till 30 November, 2021 or till the stocks are available. 

    Nissan Kicks Dashboard

    The Nissan Kicks can be had in 1.3-litre turbo petrol as well as a 1.5-litre petrol powertrain. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol version can be bought this month with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000. The turbo petrol guise is offered in four trims – XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), and XV Premium (O) Dual Tone. We have driven the Nissan Kicks Turbo and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre petrol is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs 10,000. This version is available in two trims – XL and XV, and comes linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. An online booking bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000 is standard for both the guises. 

    Nissan Kicks Left Rear Three Quarter

    Earlier this week, Nissan India expanded its subscription plans to three new cities – Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The carmaker has introduced monthly plans and has partnered with Zoomcar and Orix to provide Nissan and Datsun cars on a subscription basis. To know more about it, click here.

    Nissan Kicks Image
    Nissan Kicks
    ₹ 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
