2021 Isuzu MU-X - Now in pictures

Isuzu Motors has launched the BS6 iteration of the MU-X SUV in India. If you've been following our updates regularly, you'd know it was accompanied by the 2021 D-Max pick-up versions as well. What's new you may ask? Well, the global markets get the new model, but the India-spec model has just an updated engine with a few tweaks to its exterior and interior. Here's a picture gallery.

As mentioned, its design is identical to the outgoing model as it retains bi-LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a thick chrome front grille, dual-tone bumper, and circular fog lamps.

Other design highlights, apart from this split headlamp setup that is straightaway carried over, are massive wheel arches housing 18-inch multi-spoke alloys and roof rails.

Inside the cabin, the MU-X is packed with features like leather upholstery, a push start-stop button, a multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control, but an analog instrument console.

The other highlights include a one-touch split and fold function for second and third-row seats and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

On the safety front, there's nothing exceptionally different but the SUV gets the usual set of features like six airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, traction control, etc.

Now for BS6-compliance, Isuzu has powered the MU-X with a 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 161bhp and a peak torque of 320Nm.

On the transmission front, a six-speed automatic gearbox is offered as standard, and the SUV is offered in 4×2 as well as 4×4 drivetrain options.

Interestingly, the 4×4 trim still gets a ‘shift-on-the-fly’ select dial for better off-road driving assistance. We had tested its outgoing model on our off-road day.

We might again have the 4WD version this year to see how it performs against its same rivals, namely, the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster.