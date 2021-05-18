CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Isuzu MU-X - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    455 Views
    2021 Isuzu MU-X - Now in pictures

    Isuzu Motors has launched the BS6 iteration of the MU-X SUV in India. If you've been following our updates regularly, you'd know it was accompanied by the 2021 D-Max pick-up versions as well. What's new you may ask? Well, the global markets get the new model, but the India-spec model has just an updated engine with a few tweaks to its exterior and interior. Here's a picture gallery.

    Isuzu MU-X Left Front Three Quarter

    As mentioned, its design is identical to the outgoing model as it retains bi-LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a thick chrome front grille, dual-tone bumper, and circular fog lamps.

    Isuzu MU-X Left Rear Three Quarter

    Other design highlights, apart from this split headlamp setup that is straightaway carried over, are massive wheel arches housing 18-inch multi-spoke alloys and roof rails.

    Isuzu MU-X Car Roof

    Inside the cabin, the MU-X is packed with features like leather upholstery, a push start-stop button, a multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control, but an analog instrument console.

    Isuzu MU-X Dashboard

    The other highlights include a one-touch split and fold function for second and third-row seats and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. 

    Isuzu MU-X Right Side View

    On the safety front, there's nothing exceptionally different but the SUV gets the usual set of features like six airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, traction control, etc.

    Isuzu MU-X Front Row Seats

    Now for BS6-compliance, Isuzu has powered the MU-X with a 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 161bhp and a peak torque of 320Nm.

    Isuzu MU-X Left Front Three Quarter

    On the transmission front, a six-speed automatic gearbox is offered as standard, and the SUV is offered in 4×2 as well as 4×4 drivetrain options.

    Isuzu MU-X Right Side View

    Interestingly, the 4×4 trim still gets a ‘shift-on-the-fly’ select dial for better off-road driving assistance. We had tested its outgoing model on our off-road day.

    Isuzu MU-X Front View

    We might again have the 4WD version this year to see how it performs against its same rivals, namely, the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster.

    Isuzu MU-X Right Front Three Quarter
    Isuzu MU-X Image
    Isuzu MU-X
    ₹ 33.23 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Isuzu MU-X - Top 3 accessories

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • isuzu-cars
    • other brands
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 16.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    All Isuzu-Cars

    Isuzu MU-X Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 40.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 42.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 39.61 Lakh
    Pune₹ 40.40 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 40.40 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 37.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 37.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Isuzu MU-X - Now in pictures