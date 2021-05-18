2021 Isuzu MU-X - Top 3 accessories

Isuzu is offering quite many accessories for the recently launched MU-X. So owners might not need to resort to the aftermarket options if they are looking to personalise their new vehicle. Here are our top three picks from all the genuine accessories exclusively available for the MU-X.

1. Door visors

Let's start with more functional stuff like door visors even if they are considered to be a cosmetic enhancement. These certainly help in the monsoon as one can slightly roll down the windows and drive without worrying about water seeping in. It eventually also aids in avoiding vapour to settle on the windscreen, and that too, without using the defogger.

2. Protectors

Then, you can decide what all functional accessories you need like engine hood protector, illuminated door sills, tonneau cover, etc. These can help prevent minor scratches or dents like mouldings that take the first impact.

3. Chrome pack

You can further tune up the bling quotient with an additional array of chrome parts as well as the mirror-style elements onto the SUV. And that's quite special if you fancy chrome stuff as you can choose from so many chrome garnishes for the headlights, fog lamps, tail lamps, tailgate, door handles, rear bumper, and more.