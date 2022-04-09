CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volvo XC40 Recharge driven — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    108 Views
    Volvo XC40 Recharge driven — Now in pictures

    Volvo has finally set its plans in place for the new XC40 Recharge. This upcoming model is a fully-electric vehicle based on the XC40 crossover. Test drives will soon begin and the car will be launched in India in July this year. Deliveries are expected to begin by October. We've already driven the car, and here are our first impressions. Well, here's its picture gallery following this video review. 

    The appearance and even in terms of design, the Volvo XC40 Recharge looks identical to the standard Volvo XC40 SUV with an almost identical silhouette.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Some of the common design elements include the overall shape, Thor-hammer LED headlights, quite similar body lines, and L-shaped tail lamps.

    Grille

    Still, the XC40 Recharge does have some unique elements to help this electric vehicle stand out. The most prominent one is the completely sealed front grille.

    Wheel

    Then, there are a few 'Recharge' badges on the sides, and the crossover rides on a set of new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Left Side View

    Do note the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge will come in five different exterior shades. However, the one you see in these pictures will not make it to the cars that will go on sale in India.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Now, on to the powertrain front. The upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge sports two electric motors, each powering respective axles. It's a proper all-wheel-drive SUV.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    There's a single-speed automatic transmission and the afore-mentioned two electric motors together produce 402bhp of peak power and 660Nm of peak torque.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of performance, the XC40 Recharge can put many fast cars to shame with a 0-100kmph sprint time of just 4.9 seconds. Still, the top speed is limited to 180kmph.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Now, claimed range for this powertrain is 418km on a single charge. We witnessed enough charge left on our drive, making us believe that it’ll cover 350km in real-world conditions without any hassle.

    Front Row Seats

    On the inside, the Recharge will sport new leather-free seats when it goes on sale. This material will slowly also move into other cars from Volvo's portfolio.

    Second Row Seats

    Feature-wise, it's packed to the brim with advanced electronic aids and boasts features like a huge portrait touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Infotainment System

    Other features will include a 360-degree surround-view camera, multiple airbags, lane assist system, emergency braking assistance, electronic parking brake, and many more.

    Instrument Cluster

    Lastly, this upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge is a CBU model. So we expect this fully-electric SUV to demand more premium than the standard petrol derivative of the Volvo XC40.

    Dashboard
    Volvo XC40 Recharge Image
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India car sales analysed – March 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 39.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo XC40 Recharge driven — Now in pictures