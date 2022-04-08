India car sales analysed – March 2022

The financial year 2021-22 ended on a positive note for the Indian auto industry with a mild growth of 0.3 per cent, thereby ushering in a fresh ray of hope for the automakers in the new financial year. In terms of cumulative sales, the auto industry registered 3,21,375 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 3,20,487 unit sales in March 2021.

The top three ranks were retained by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki

The sales numbers for the country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki dropped by 8.4 per cent with 1,33,861 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 1,46,203 unit sales in March 2021. This drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The top three highest-selling models for the company last month are mentioned in the table below.

Hyundai

Hyundai continues to hold the second rank despite stiff competition from Tata Motors over the last few months. Like Maruti, Hyundai has also been making active efforts to overcome the chip shortage. The South Korean automaker registered 44,600 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 52,600 units sold in March 2021, thereby registering a 15.2 per cent drop in sales. Except for the Santro, the sales have dropped across the company’s product line-up. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has been on a roll over the last few months. The Indian automaker has missed the second rank last month by just 2,305 units. The company sold 42,295 units in March 2022 as compared to 29,655 units in the same period last year, thereby registering a positive growth of 42.6 per cent. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India last month.

Mahindra

The Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has earned the fourth rank with a massive growth of 64.5 per cent. The company sold 27,386 units in March 2022 as compared to 16,643 unit sales in March 2021. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows.

Kia India

Relatively a new brand in the country, Kia India has managed to secure the fifth rank with its four product line-up. The company sold 22,622 units in March 2022 as compared to 19,100 unit sales in the same month last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 18 per cent. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows.

Toyota

The Japanese automaker, Toyota is sixth on the list. The company registered 17,130 unit sales last month as compared to 14,997 unit sales in March 2021, thereby registering a growth of 14.2 per cent. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.

Renault

Despite a drop of 31.1 per cent in sales, Renault managed to outsell Honda Cars India in March 2022. Renault India sold 8,518 units last month as compared to 12,356-unit sales in March 2021. The top-three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows.

Honda

The Japanese automaker, Honda registered 6,589 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 7,103 unit sales in March 2021, thus registering a drop of 7.2 per cent. The top two bestselling Honda models in India last month are as follows.

Skoda

The Czech automaker Skoda registered an impressive growth of 387.4 per cent in March 2022. The company sold 5,649 units in March 2022 as compared to 1,159 units in March 2021. Both the Slavia and the Kushaq have emerged as game-changing products for Skoda in India. The individual sales figures for these models are as mentioned below.

MG Motor

MG Motor India registered 4,721-unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 5,528-unit sales in March last year, thereby registering a drop of 14.6 per cent. The two bestselling MG models in the country are as follows.

Volkswagen

With a growth of 81.3 per cent in March 2022, Volkswagen India claimed the 11th rank in the country. The company registered 3,672 unit sales last month as compared to 2,025 unit sales in March 2021. The top two bestselling models for the company are as follows.

Nissan

The sales for Nissan in India dropped by 25 per cent in March 2022. The company sold 3,007 units in the country last month as compared to 4,012 units sold in March last year. Of the total sales, 2,942 unit sales are from the Magnite compact SUV alone.

Jeep

The Jeep Compass is the lone volume generating model for the company in the country. The Compass registered 1,273-unit sales in March 2022 as against 1,360 unit sales in March 2021, thereby registering a drop of six per cent.

Citroën

The French automaker, Citroën currently has a single model on sale in India, the C5 Aircross. Last month the company sold 52 units of the C5 Aircross in the country. The company is expected to introduce its second product, the C3 in the country sometime later this year.

Conclusion

Most of the major states in the country have completely relaxed COVID-19 regulations. This will aid in quicker healing and development of the auto industry. Moreover, with a slew of new car launches and unveils this month, we expect to see a positive outcome in the overall car sales this month.