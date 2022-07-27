Volvo C40 Recharge to make India debut in 2023

- Essentially the coupe version of the XC40 Recharge

- Expected to get same electric powertrain

Taking its electrification plans forward, Volvo Cars India has confirmed that it will introduce the C40 Recharge in the country sometime next year. The C40 is essentially the coupe version of the newly launched XC40 Recharge and is the only model in the carmaker’s lineup to be designed as a pure electric.

The visual highlight of the C40 Recharge is its low and sloping roofline. Furthermore, the electric SUV gets a redesigned posterior with a boot-lid spoiler and the familiar vertical tail lamps that extend into the boot. Besides this, the C40 gets the signature LED headlights with T-shaped DRLs, sportier bumpers, a dual-tone paint scheme, and five-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, Volvo has decided to go leather free and has used blue-coloured carpets and door pad trims. The vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system is Android-based and misses out on Apple CarPlay. However, it is equipped with built-in Google Maps and Google Voice Assistant and will receive over-the-air updates. Other features include powered front seats, a digital instrument cluster, a Harman Kordon sound system, and ADAS functions like a 360-degree camera, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert and assist.

Like the XC40 Recharge, the C40, too, continues to use the 78kWh battery pack that powers the dual electric motors, one on each axle. The motors have a combined power output of 400bhp and 660Nm of torque. Internationally, there’s also a single motor that produces 230bhp and 330Nm of peak torque. The C40 supports fast charging up to 80 per cent in approximately 40 minutes and has a claimed electric range of 420km.

We expect the C40 Recharge to be brought to India by the CKD route and assembled locally at Volvo’s plant in Bangalore. The Volvo C40 Recharge will be priced slightly more than the XC40 Recharge which currently has a price tag of Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).