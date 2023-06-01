CarWale
    Volvo C40 Recharge India preview on 14 June

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volvo C40 Recharge India preview on 14 June

    - C40 Recharge will be the second electric model in the country

    - To share the powertrain with the XC40 Recharge

    Volvo is readying up to reveal a new all-electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge, in India on 14 June. This will be the carmaker’s second electric model after the XC40 Recharge in the country. The price reveal of the C40 Recharge will likely happen later this year.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Dashboard

    The C40 Recharge is built on the CMA platform and offers an option of a single-motor rear-wheel drive and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration in the international markets. The details regarding the variant are not available at the moment. However, just like the XC40 Recharge, we expect the AWD variant of the C40 Recharge to go on sale in India.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Left Rear Three Quarter

    The C40 Recharge will likely share its powertrain with the XC40 Recharge. It will get a 78kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 370-420 km on a full charge. The motor, through the all-wheel-drive system, will likely generate a power output of 400bhp and 660Nm of peak torque.  With the 150kW fast DC charger, the C40 Recharge can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 37 minutes.

    In terms of features, the model will come loaded with a nine-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster, Harman Kardon-sourced music system with a 13-speaker setup, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and powered front seats. Also on offer will be ADAS tech, an air purifier, Thor’s hammer-inspired LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, ventilated and heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    Rs. 56.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
