Volkswagen's new mid-size sedan to be unveiled in March 2022

- To be unveiled globally in March 2022

- Will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform

While Skoda has unveiled its upcoming mid-size sedan, Slavia for the Indian market, it’s time for its alliance partner, Volkswagen to step inside the game. A few months back, in an exclusive interaction with Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India in the CarWale Podcast, we were the first to bring to you that Volkswagen will be launching its newest sedan by May 2022.

The Virtus-based mid-size sedan could make its global debut in the first week of March 2022, followed by the India launch in the subsequent month. Like its elder sibling, Taigun, the sedan will be underpinned by the localised MQB A0 IN platform and will be built at the carmaker’s plant in Pune, Maharashtra.

Based on the several sightings of the prototypes undergoing test runs on public roads, the sedan will sport a two-slat front grille and will be wider than the current-gen Volkswagen Vento that it will replace. To know more about the upcoming sedan from Volkswagen, click here.

The engine specifications of the sedan are not yet known. However, the sedan will be offered with petrol engines only. This could include Vento’s 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre TSI engine from the Taigun along with manual and automatic transmissions.