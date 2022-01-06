CarWale
    Volkswagen Vento, Polo, and Taigun get a price hike of up to Rs 45,700

    Jay Shah

    - Ex-showroom prices of Tiguan remain unchanged

    - Volkswagen Taigun gets the highest price revision

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has hiked the prices of the Polo, Vento, and Taigun in its India portfolio. While the Taigun gets the highest hike, the Polo and the Vento siblings also get dearer by up to Rs 29,000. Let us look at the quantum of increase levied on each of the models.

    The Polo hatchback is available in four trims – Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus, and GT. The GT line gets the highest price escalation of Rs 26,000. Whereas, the other variants get a price hike ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 19,900. 

    Coming to the Vento sedan, the ex-showroom prices of the Comfortline and Highline 1.0 TSI manual remain unchanged. The other variants, Highline Plus and Matte Edition get costlier by up to Rs 29,000. 

    The recently launched Taigun mid-size SUV gets the highest price rise. The Comfortline and GT Plus get expensive by a whopping Rs 45,700. Meanwhile, the remaining Highline, Topline, and GT trims get dearer in the range of Rs 15,700 to Rs 44,700. 

    Last month, Volkswagen launched the refreshed Tiguan five-seat SUV in the country with a price tag of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV is available in a single top-spec trim and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. We have driven the Tiguan facelift and you can read our first-drive review here.

