2021 Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid launched globally

Volkswagen has electrified its best-selling SUV, the Tiguan, in the overseas market and it is now available with a new eHybrid powertrain and some subtle cosmetic changes inside out. The updated SUV will be sold as a 2021 model in the UK; bookings for which have already begun.

The plug-in hybrid version of the SUV will be sold along with its fossil fuel siblings. In the looks department, the changes have been minor with the front receiving a redesigned radiator grille and the IQ. LED matrix headlights. The front and rear bumpers have been tweaked with the air intakes getting slightly larger in size with the twirl pattern. Another noticeable change is the charging point located near the left front fender.

On the inside, the new highlights on the model include VW’s latest and larger infotainment system with the wireless connectivity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto stacked at the centre below the aircon vents. It also comes equipped with the brand’s ‘We Connect’ tech offering host of online-based services and convenience features. It continues to get standard features like digital instrument console, three-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, front and rear park distance control and multi-functional leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters.

The talking point of the new Tiguan is the perfect combination of the 1.4-litre TSI turbo petrol engine with an electric motor with a combined output of 243 bhp and 400Nm torque. The electric motor is fed by a 13kWh battery which enables the SUV to achieve a claimed WLTP range of 50km. Transmission is handled by the seven-speed DSG gearbox. The new Tiguan will be available in three trims – Life, Elegance and R-Line. Volkswagen is unlike to bring the Tiguan eHybrid to India in the near future.