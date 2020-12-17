1817bhp Hennessey Venom F5 breaks cover with 500kmph top speed

- Built from the ground up to be the fastest road car on earth

- 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 sending power to rear-wheels only

Hennessey has been churning out pure American muscle since three decades now. These thoroughbreds tuned hypercars are now no match to Hennessey’s latest off-spring – the Venom F5. Shown in the road-going guise, the Venom F5 is dripping with staggering numbers. Let’s dive in.

Firepower for the F5 comes from a 6.6-litre V8 (nicknamed Fury) strapped with two turbos shooting out 1817bhp and earth-shattering torque of 1617Nm. Zero to 100kmph takes less than three seconds, but the mind-boggling top speed is claimed at 500kmph! It weighs only 1360kg, so the power-to-weight ratio computes to 1,289-horsepower-per-ton. All this power is sent to rear wheels only, so the Venom F5 would be a challenging beast to tame behind the wheel.

Instead of borrowing a chassis from other cars - like the Venom GT before it - the F5 is built ground-up by Hennessey. It is underpinned on a bespoke single-frame carbon fibre monocoque which itself weighs just 86kg. For aerodynamics, there are carbon fibre splitter, flat underside, large rear diffuser, and subtle rear spoiler all contributing to delivering a drag coefficient of just 0.39Cd. The F5 is suspended on a double-wishbone independent suspension with Penske coil-over dampers front and rear. Meanwhile, braking responsibilities are taken care of by 390x34mm Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with AP Racing callipers. Lastly, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 with 345/30 ZR20 section at the rear provide the necessary traction to put down the power.

Appearance-wise, the F5 doesn’t look as intimidating as say the Koenigsegg Regera or the SSC Tuatara, both of which are direct rivals to the F5. In fact, it looks more European than American. On the inside, it’s nothing short of a fighter pilot's cockpit.

After all “At 500kmph you’re more pilot than a driver”, says John Hennessey, founder and CEO. Just 24 examples of the Venom F5 would be made each carrying a hefty price tag of 2.1 million USD (approx. Rs 15.45 crore). Deliveries will begin next year.