BMW India inaugurates new showroom in Chennai

- The new dealership is Kun Exclusive’s fourth facility in Chennai based on BMW Facility Next framework

- The facility houses a six-car display area

BMW India has inaugurated a new showroom at Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai under the management of Kun Exclusive. Based on the BMW Facility Next concept, the facility is located at survey No. 155, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Sholinganallur, Chennai.

This new facility is spread across approximately 6,500 square feet and comprises of a six-car display area as well as a BMW Lifestyle and Accessories section. A few other highlights of the showroom include the interactive Virtual Product Presentation (VPP) along with a car configurator and a customer lounge.

A range of financing options is available through BMW India Financial Services. And, a team of finance and insurance consultants offer advice and provide financing options as per customers’ needs and plans. Customers can also choose a trade-in offer for an exchange value, documentation, and evaluation of vehicles at their doorsteps.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “As the most aspirational automotive luxury brand in India, BMW Group India is committed to offering innovative channels of customer engagements with facilities based on the BMW Facility Next framework. Chennai is an important market for us and we are further strengthening our presence with yet another ultra-modern showroom with our long-standing partner, Kun Exclusive. The showroom will play an instrumental role in offering customers a personalised, emotional, and premium brand experience.”