Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace begins arriving at dealerships

June 16, 2020, 03:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace begins arriving at dealerships

- Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is priced at Rs 33.12 lakh

- The model is powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Volkswagen launched the Tiguan Allspace in India in March this year, with prices starting at Rs 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Deliveries for the model were scheduled to begin soon after the launch, but were later delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has now begun arriving at dealerships according to images shared on the web. The company had revealed that deliveries for the Tiguan Allspace, Polo 1.0 and the T-Roc would begin after the lockdown to control the Coronavirus pandemic is lifted.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Rear view

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace seen in the images here is finished in a shade of Habanero Orange. The model is offered in six more colours, details of which can be read here. The Tiguan Allspace is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Also on offer is Volkswagen’s 4Motion drivetrain.

Feature wise, the Tiguan Allspace from Volkswagen comes equipped with LED headlamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels, LED tail lights, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit, electric parking brake, drive mode selector, paddle shifters, reverse parking camera, seven airbags, ABS with EBD and TPMS.

  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
