Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition - Now in pictures

June 16, 2020, 09:24 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
160 Views
Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition - Now in pictures

Porsche's Panamera model has been in production for a decade now and to commemorate this, the carmaker has introduced the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition in India at Rs 1.6 crore (ex-showroom). It gets special design highlights and extensive standard equipment for added comfort and performance. This picture gallery shows all that's exclusively curated for this anniversary edition.

Porsche Panamera Wheel

As the name suggests, this Panamera 4 10 Years Edition is based on the all-wheel drive version called the Panamera 4. The car comes with 'Panamera10' badges.

Porsche Panamera Front view

It boasts of Matrix LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus and Porsche Active Suspension Management system along with an adaptive air suspension.

Porsche Panamera Right Side View

Additionally, this special edition is presented with distinctive touches and sports 21-inch Panamera Sport Design alloy wheels finished in satin-gloss metallic white gold.

Porsche Panamera Seat Adjustment Electric for Driver

In principle, this exclusive edition is similar to the standard Panamera. However, the use of unique badges on the door sills and dashboard have made it possible to add a touch of exclusivity.

Porsche Panamera Steering Mounted Controls

Then, there's white gold stitching inside the cabin. Along with soft-close doors, its interior comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, BOSE audio system and park assist with rear view camera.

Porsche Panamera Rear Row Seat Leg Rests

What’s more, according to the carmaker’s various personalisation options, a sport chrono pack, sports exhaust and even ceramic brakes can be had by customers for a better experience.

Porsche Panamera Second Row Seats

Power to the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition comes from a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. It is rated at 326bhp of power and 450Nm of torque, and this mill is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Porsche Panamera Right Rear Three Quarter

Using this PDK dual-clutch transmission, the power is sent to the all-wheel-drive system of the vehicle. It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 5.3 seconds and up to a top speed of 262kmph.

Porsche Panamera left rear three quarter

It's built on the Panamera 4 variant and Porsche has also equipped this model with an adaptive three-chamber air suspension. It also gets variable Power Steering Plus as standard.

Porsche Panamera Right Side View

Now in its 10th year of production, Porsche has sold more than 2,50,000 Panameras globally making it one of the most successful models from its line-up.

Porsche Panamera Dashboard

This special model pays a good tribute to this four-door, four-seater car that marries the practicality of a family saloon with an astounding performance of a sports car.

Porsche Panamera Right Rear Three Quarter
Porsche Panamera Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.77 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.87 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.72 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.78 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.73 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.79 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.65 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.67 Crore onwards

