Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched in India; priced from Rs 33.12 lakhs

- Bookings open, deliveries to commence soon

- Gets a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI BS6 petrol motor

- Offered with a seven-speed DSG, along with a 4MOTION drivetrain

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, has been launched in India. Prices start at Rs 33.12 lakhs (ex-showroom India) for the single trim it is offered in. Bookings are already open for the Tiguan AllSpace and deliveries will commence shortly. The model is available in seven colours including Pure White, Petroleum Blue, Ruby Red, Habanero Orange, Deep Black Pearl, Platinum Grey and Pyrit Silver.

The Tiguan AllSpace is a seven-seat full-size SUV that's 109mm longer than the Tiguan. It is a part of the company's SUV offensive under Volkswagen Group's 'India 2.0' project. The Tiguan AllSpace will compete against the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda KodiaqFord Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4, a segment where Volkswagen didn't have its presence earlier.

Under the hood, the Tiguan AllSpace employs a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI, four-cylinder petrol motor that pumps out 187bhp of maximum power and 320Nm of torque. It is coupled to a seven-speed DSG along with a 4MOTION drivetrain. Safety features include seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, ESP, park assist, reverse parking camera, Hill Descent Control (HDC), seat-belt reminder, and more.

As for the design, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace features a new radiator grille, tweaked LED headlamps and a redesigned front bumper, compared to the Tiguan. On the inside, it features 'Vienna' leather seat upholstery, start-stop system, digital cockpit, drive mode selector, paddle shifters, an active info display, a three-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, electric parking brake, electric tail-gate, a panoramic sunroof and much more.