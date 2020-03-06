Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW X1 launched: Why should you buy?

BMW X1 launched: Why should you buy?

March 06, 2020, 03:17 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1989 Views
Be the first to comment
BMW X1 launched: Why should you buy?

BMW has launched the updated X1 SAV (Sport Activity Vehicle) in India in BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The SAV is available in two petrol and two diesel variants. This includes sDrive20i SportX (Petrol), sDrive20i xLine (Petrol), sDrive20d xLine (Diesel) and sDrive20d M Sport (Diesel). Read below to find out more about why you should buy the newly launched BMW X1.

What’s good about it?

The BMW X1 gets two-zone control automatic climate control with separate controls for the driver and the front passenger. All four variants offer distinctive seat adjustment options to suit individual preferences. To deliver maximum efficiency, the X1 uses lightweight construction material along with standard features in form of automatic start/stop function, brake energy regeneration and more. The standard safety feature list includes six airbags, electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, cornering brake control, tyre pressure monitoring system, attentiveness assistant, ISOFIX, side-impact protection and more. 

What’s not so good?

The entry-level SportX variant misses out on features like ambient lighting, LED foglamps and aluminium satinated finish for roof rails. The base variant gets a 2.7-inch colour instrument cluster in black panel technology, while the rest get 8.8-inch central information display with navigation and touch functionality. 

Best variant to buy?

The xLine variant is a good option. The petrol version is priced at Rs 38.70 lakhs, while the diesel version is priced at Rs 39.90 lakhs. The top-spec M Sport variant is for those who are keen on owning a distinctively styled variant with sporty detailing. The BMW X1 M Sport is priced at Rs 42.90 lakhs. 

Specification 

Petrol 

1,998cc – 189bhp/280Nm 

Seven-speed Steptronic transmission 

Diesel 

1,995cc – 187bhp/400Nm 

Eight-speed Steptronic transmission

Did you know?

BMW offers a choice of various packages with different duration and mileage. You can choose from three years with 40,000 kms to 10 years with 2,00,000 kms.

  • BMW
  • BMW X1
  • X1
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

BMW X1 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 42.85 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 45.36 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 41.81 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 42.85 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 43.21 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 40.07 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 43.57 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 40.16 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 40.7 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

New BMW Z4 | Features Explained

New BMW Z4 | Features Explained

When it comes to features, BMW has loaded the new ...

13 Likes
447 Views

New BMW Z4 | Is This The Ideal Sportscar?

New BMW Z4 | Is This The Ideal Sportscar?

BMW has reincarnated its zesty sportscar, the Z4. ...

27 Likes
1124 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in