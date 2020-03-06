BMW X1 launched: Why should you buy?

BMW has launched the updated X1 SAV (Sport Activity Vehicle) in India in BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The SAV is available in two petrol and two diesel variants. This includes sDrive20i SportX (Petrol), sDrive20i xLine (Petrol), sDrive20d xLine (Diesel) and sDrive20d M Sport (Diesel). Read below to find out more about why you should buy the newly launched BMW X1.

What’s good about it?

The BMW X1 gets two-zone control automatic climate control with separate controls for the driver and the front passenger. All four variants offer distinctive seat adjustment options to suit individual preferences. To deliver maximum efficiency, the X1 uses lightweight construction material along with standard features in form of automatic start/stop function, brake energy regeneration and more. The standard safety feature list includes six airbags, electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, cornering brake control, tyre pressure monitoring system, attentiveness assistant, ISOFIX, side-impact protection and more.

What’s not so good?

The entry-level SportX variant misses out on features like ambient lighting, LED foglamps and aluminium satinated finish for roof rails. The base variant gets a 2.7-inch colour instrument cluster in black panel technology, while the rest get 8.8-inch central information display with navigation and touch functionality.

Best variant to buy?

The xLine variant is a good option. The petrol version is priced at Rs 38.70 lakhs, while the diesel version is priced at Rs 39.90 lakhs. The top-spec M Sport variant is for those who are keen on owning a distinctively styled variant with sporty detailing. The BMW X1 M Sport is priced at Rs 42.90 lakhs.

Specification

Petrol

1,998cc – 189bhp/280Nm

Seven-speed Steptronic transmission

Diesel

1,995cc – 187bhp/400Nm

Eight-speed Steptronic transmission

Did you know?

BMW offers a choice of various packages with different duration and mileage. You can choose from three years with 40,000 kms to 10 years with 2,00,000 kms.