Volkswagen Taigun teased; launch imminent in coming months

- Will mark Volkswagen’s entry in the mid-size SUV segment

- Likely to launch in early 2021

Volkswagen is counting high on its upcoming so-called - SUVWs lineup. The German car manufacturer already introduced the T-Roc early this year and is now gearing up to launch the Taigun in the coming months. The company has released a teaser video of the forthcoming SUV on its social media channel and we give the complete details revealed.

In the shared video, the brand gives us a peek as to what should we expect from the upcoming SUV. The Taigun will be underpinned by the car-maker’s new India-specific MQB A0 IN platform and will be highly localised to keep the costs in check. Up front, the Taigun wears large squared-off headlamps linked by a two-slat vertical chrome grille. The bumpers look aggressive housing the fog lamps and the skid plates at the bottom. The car sits on a comfortable set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The graphics on the rear quarter glass add to the overall appeal of the car. The rear also looks distinct with the tail lamps running across the boot line.

On the inside, the Taigun’s cabin is likely to get exterior body-coloured inserts on the dashboard and door panels. Other highlights expected include a digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, new multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and multi-functional steering wheel. The power will be sourced from the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine expected with an output of 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque with a manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. It will go up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector when launched in the coming months.