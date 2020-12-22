Toyota Innova Crysta facelift - Top 6 interior accessories

Toyota is offering some add-on enhancements for the Innova Crysta to pump up the style and functionality quotient inside its cabin. Customers can also choose from a wide range of interior equipment and here we list the top six of them.

1. A welcome door lamp

A welcome lamp can be fitted into the doors as a good customisation prospect. It will lighten up the area below as you open the door.

2. Illuminated scuff plates

And even before stepping into the cabin, illuminated scuff plates can act as a delightful welcome for the occupants.

3. Wireless smartphone charger

Another smartly designed accessory is a new wireless smartphone charger that will cater to the needs of the passengers in the second row.

4. DVR

Owners can also opt for a DVR (Digital Video Recorder), the demand for which has been increasing these days. Toyota dealerships have also started to offer these now.

5. TPMS

The Innova doesn't get a TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), but customers who feel the need for one can install this accessory which has been tastefully designed.

6. An in-cabin ioniser

The carmaker has also made an in-cabin ioniser available with the rise of demand for air purifiers in cars.

All of the afore-mentioned accessories can be had by customers irrespective of the variant of the Innova Crysta they own. Interestingly, these can be bought even after the delivery of their car and can be fitted at the dealerships. Do visit an authorised Toyota facility for more information, availability, and pricing of these equipment designed for this MPV.