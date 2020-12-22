CarWale
    • Lamborghini SC20: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    471 Views
    The Lamborghini SC20 was unveiled earlier this week. An open-top road-legal car based on the Aventador, the SC20 was designed by the Italian marquee’s Centro Stile department and is the second one-off model engineered by the Squadra Corse motorsport department. Let us have a closer look at the model through a detailed image gallery.

    Lamborghini Aventador Front View

    Up-front, the new Lamborghini SC20 features a front splitter with two vertical fins, and air intakes on the front hood inspired by the Huracan GT3 Evo.

    Lamborghini Aventador Right Side View

    The side profile of the model is borrowed from the design adopted for the Essenza SCV12.

    Lamborghini Aventador Right Rear Three Quarter

    The posterior of the Aventador-based model features a large carbon-fibre wing that can be set in three different positions: Low, Medium, and High Load.

    Lamborghini Aventador Right Side View

    Painted in a shade of Bianco Fu (White), the SC20 gets Blue Cepheus accents across the body. 

    Lamborghini Aventador Wheel

    On either side, the model is equipped with 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, all of which are wrapped in Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres.

    Lamborghini Aventador Headlight

    The chief sources of the Lamborghini SC20’s inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster, and the Concept S.

    Lamborghini Aventador Rear View

    The interiors of the 2020 Lamborghini SC20 feature the same colour scheme as its exterior, along with a few highlights in Nero Cosmus (Black) and Bianco Leda (White).

    Lamborghini Aventador Front Row Seats

    The model is loaded with carbon-fibre elements such as the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, centre console, and steering wheel trim. Carbon-fibre is also used for the shells of the seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather.

    Lamborghini Aventador Front Door Handle

    The door handles, on the other hand, are machined from aluminium. Also on offer are the air vents that are created using the 3D printing technology at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.

    Lamborghini Aventador Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Under the hood, the Lamborghini SC20 is powered by the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 770bhp at 8,500rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. This motor is paired to a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox.

    Lamborghini Aventador Image
    Lamborghini Aventador
