Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition arrives at dealership

Available at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh

Offered only with 1.5-litre TSI engine

Volkswagen India launched the GT Edge Trail Edition of the Taigun SUV in the country last month. This special edition is available at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the limited edition of the Taigun has started to reach dealerships across India.

On the outside, the Trail Edition of the MQB SUV sports a rugged adventure-ready look with functional roof rails, graphics and decals, and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. As for the colour options, it can be had in three exterior paint hues, namely, Reflex Silver, Candy White, and Carbon Steel Grey.

Inside the cabin, the highlights of the GT Edge Trail Edition include black seat upholstery with red stitching, ‘Trail’ emblems on seats, red ambient lighting, puddle lamps, and aluminium pedals. Feature-wise, the variant comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, digital instrument cluster, and an electric sunroof.

Under the hood, the Taigun GT Trail Edition only gets the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.