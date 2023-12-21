CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition arrives at dealership

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition arrives at dealership
    • Available at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh
    • Offered only with 1.5-litre TSI engine

    Volkswagen India launched the GT Edge Trail Edition of the Taigun SUV in the country last month. This special edition is available at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the limited edition of the Taigun has started to reach dealerships across India.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Trail Edition of the MQB SUV sports a rugged adventure-ready look with functional roof rails, graphics and decals, and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. As for the colour options, it can be had in three exterior paint hues, namely, Reflex Silver, Candy White, and Carbon Steel Grey.

    Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard

    Inside the cabin, the highlights of the GT Edge Trail Edition include black seat upholstery with red stitching, ‘Trail’ emblems on seats, red ambient lighting, puddle lamps, and aluminium pedals. Feature-wise, the variant comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, digital instrument cluster, and an electric sunroof.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Taigun GT Trail Edition only gets the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra Thar five-door interior spied again; reveals more details

