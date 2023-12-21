Mahindra XUV400 attracts huge year-end discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh

Prices start at Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available in two trim levels

Mahindra is offering year-end discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh on its only electric model on sale, the XUV400 in India. The electric SUV is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 16 lakh across two trims -EC and EL.

Customers planning to purchase the XUV400 can avail of cash discounts of up to Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 4 lakh on the EC and EL trims, respectively. The mentioned offer and the amount may vary depending on the variant, dealerships, and stock availability. Moreover, the benefits are only valid till 31 December, 2023.

Powering the XUV400 is a sole electric motor sourcing power from two battery pack options – a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh unit. The latter is rated to deliver a claimed driving range of 456km on a full charge. On the other hand, the smaller battery pack can deliver a claimed range of 375km. However, in our tests, the 39.4kWh version returned a real-world driving range of 282km on a single charge.