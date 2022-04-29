Upcoming new car launches and unveils in India next week

There has been a series of new car launches and unveils in the country in April 2022. As we gear up to usher in a new month, the following new car models will be launched/unveiled in India next week.

Honda City e:HEV

The Japanese automaker, Honda unveiled the City e:HEV in India on 14 April. On the same day, the company commenced its booking against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The hybrid version of the City will be launched in the country on 4 May, subsequently followed by the commencement of its deliveries. The upcoming model will offer 37 Honda Connect features. Additionally, the feature list also includes a one-touch electric sunroof, LED interior room lamps, and ambient lighting.

The City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine with two electric motors and an advanced lithium-ion battery. The petrol engine produces 97bhp between 5,600 – 6,400rpm and 127Nm of torque between 4,500 – 5,000rpm. The electric drive motor produces 107bhp at 3,500rpm and 253Nm of torque at 3,000rpm, while the electric generator motor produces 94bhp. Combined, the vehicle generates 125bhp and 253Nm of torque and delivers an impressive fuel efficiency figure of 26.5kmpl. To read the first look, click here.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The German automaker, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new-gen C-Class in the country on 5 May, followed by its launch in the week after, on 10 May. The updated model now gets sleeker headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new split LED taillights, and will ride on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. The upcoming model will be offered in three variant options, which include – C200, C220d, and C300d.

Post-launch, the new C-Class will compete against the likes of BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Skoda Superb, and the Volvo S60. The company has recently commenced production for the updated model.