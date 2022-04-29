CarWale
    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser prices to be hiked from 1 May

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    950 Views
    - Quantum of increase to be disclosed soon 

    - Ex-showroom prices of other models hiked this month

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the carmaker will hike the prices of the recently launched Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser compact SUV. While Toyota has not specified the quantum of increase, the new prices will be applicable from 1 May, 2022. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In March 2022, Toyota updated the Glanza hatchback. The premium hatchback is offered in four variants – E, S, G, and V. As a part of the update, the Glanza gets refreshed exterior styling, new features, and a tweaked petrol engine. To know more about it, click here.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As for the Urban Cruiser, the compact SUV has not received any significant updates since its launch in 2020. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

    Earlier this month, the automaker also hiked the prices of Toyota Fortuner, Camry, Innova Crysta, and Vellfire, details of which can be known here.

    An official statement by Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson said, “TKM today indicated that the company is planning to realign the prices of Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Glanza, with effect from 1 May, 2022. This hike is necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs. The overall price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers. As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimizing the impact of rising costs on consumers.”

