Two new car launches in India next week

Starting November, car manufacturers have geared up to introduce a new range of products to lure buyers this Diwali. Next week, German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz will launch its first made-in-India AMG product, the AMG GLC 43 Coupe on 3 November. In the same week, Hyundai will launch the much-awaited all-new i20 on 5 November.

Mercedes-Benz had recently announced its plans to assemble its AMG-range of performance cars in India. The upcoming AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will be the first model to be introduced under the initiative. Under the hood, the SUV will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that generates 385bhp and 520Nm of torque between 2,500rpm to 4,500rpm. This engine is mated to the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission that enables to sprint from 0-100kph in 4.9-seconds. As compared to its predecessor, the updated engine produces an additional 23bhp. The top-speed is restricted to 250kmph. To learn more about the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, click here.

Hyundai recently opened bookings for the all-new i20 against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The premium hatchback offering from Hyundai will be available in four variants - Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). Interested customers get to choose from eight colour options – polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, fiery red, starry night, metallic copper, polar white with black roof, and fiery red with black roof. The hatchback will come in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol engine options include – 1.2-litre with five-speed manual and CVT, and 1.0-litre turbo petrol with six-speed iMT and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will get a six-speed manual transmission as standard. To learn more about the upcoming all-new i20, click here.

Apart from these two, Nissan will be revealing prices and open bookings for the Magnite sub-four metre SUV sometime in November. In addition to these, mainstream manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault and others are likely to introduce limited-edition models for Diwali. The special edition variants will offer additional cosmetic and feature highlights over the standard ones.