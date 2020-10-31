CarWale
    New Mercedes-AMG S63 begins road tests

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - New Mercedes-AMG S63 is expected to debut in early 2021

    - The model could be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 motor paired with an electric motor

    Last month, Mercedes-Benz pulled the covers off the seventh-generation S-Class, also known as the W223. With the new model unveiled, the German marquee now has its focus on the new S63 AMG, which was recently spotted in the wild.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Right Side View

    Spotted for the very first time during a public road test, the new-gen Mercedes-AMG S63 will be based on the seventh-gen S-Class, although it will distinguish itself from the ‘vanilla’ model with bits and bobs inside out. Though completely covered in camouflage, the S63-AMG test-mule reveals a few exterior features.

    On the outside, the next-gen Mercedes-AMG S63 gets the signature Panamericana grille, new larger alloy wheels, and a set of quad-tip exhausts at the rear. Details of the interior are unknown at the moment, although we can expect generous usage of carbon-fibre and alcantara elements all around.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Right Rear Three Quarter

    A few other notable changes to the 2021 Mercedes-AMG S63 could include bigger brakes, a reworked suspension, four-wheel steering, and several other high-performance components. Under the hood would also lie an updated powertrain, with the 4.0-litre V8 engine reportedly set to get assistance from an electric motor for the first time, resulting in a power output of approximately 700bhp. While the latter is expected to be offered in the 63 guise, reports suggest a 73 variant might also be available, churning out 800bhp, courtesy of a more powerful electric motor. The model is likely to make its debut in early 2021, before launching later in the year.

