New Mercedes-AMG S63 begins road tests

- New Mercedes-AMG S63 is expected to debut in early 2021

- The model could be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 motor paired with an electric motor

Last month, Mercedes-Benz pulled the covers off the seventh-generation S-Class, also known as the W223. With the new model unveiled, the German marquee now has its focus on the new S63 AMG, which was recently spotted in the wild.

Spotted for the very first time during a public road test, the new-gen Mercedes-AMG S63 will be based on the seventh-gen S-Class, although it will distinguish itself from the ‘vanilla’ model with bits and bobs inside out. Though completely covered in camouflage, the S63-AMG test-mule reveals a few exterior features.

On the outside, the next-gen Mercedes-AMG S63 gets the signature Panamericana grille, new larger alloy wheels, and a set of quad-tip exhausts at the rear. Details of the interior are unknown at the moment, although we can expect generous usage of carbon-fibre and alcantara elements all around.

A few other notable changes to the 2021 Mercedes-AMG S63 could include bigger brakes, a reworked suspension, four-wheel steering, and several other high-performance components. Under the hood would also lie an updated powertrain, with the 4.0-litre V8 engine reportedly set to get assistance from an electric motor for the first time, resulting in a power output of approximately 700bhp. While the latter is expected to be offered in the 63 guise, reports suggest a 73 variant might also be available, churning out 800bhp, courtesy of a more powerful electric motor. The model is likely to make its debut in early 2021, before launching later in the year.