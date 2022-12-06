Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled; 994 units affected

- Possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly

- Toyota authorised dealerships will replace the concerned part free of charge

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recalled 994 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder to investigate a possible issue with the front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly. The affected batch was manufactured between the 9th to 26th November. However, the company claims that there are no part failures being reported by vehicle owners to date.

The Toyota authorised dealerships will reach out to the customers and will replace the concerned part free of charge. Customers with any questions or concerns can also contact the nearest dealer or call the Customer Assistance Centre on the toll-free no – 1800-309-0001.

Toyota will soon introduce a CNG variant option for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. You can learn more about the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant-wise features here. Currently, the SUV is available in two engine options. The 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine option gets a dual power system which includes an electric motor and an internal combustion engine. The petrol engine generates 91bhp at 5,500rpm and 122Nm of torque between 4,400-4,800rpm. Combined with an electric motor it produces 114bhp. This engine comes mated with an e-CVT unit and offers multiple drive modes like EV, Eco, Power, and Normal.

Alternatively, the 1.5-litre K-series engine with progressive smart hybrid technology produces 102 bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic option with a paddle shifter. Interestingly, this engine also offers an all-wheel drive version.