Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in November 2022

The compact SUV segment continues to be a significant contributor to overall car sales in India. All major automakers have updated their respective product line-up in the country to strengthen competition and keep the interest alive.

The top three bestselling models in the compact SUV segment in November 2022 are as follows –

Tata Nexon

The Nexon retained the title of being the bestselling compact SUV in the country in November 2022. The company sold 15,871 units of the Nexon compact SUV last month compared to 9,831 sales in November 2021, thereby registering a growth of 61 per cent. The ICE as well as the electric version of the vehicle are strong contributors to the overall sales.

Tata Punch

The second rank is claimed by another popular Tata model, the Punch. The compact SUV posted an impressive growth of 99 per cent with 12,131 unit sales in November as against 6,110 unit sales in the same period last year. The special edition variants have regenerated interest in the segment. The company recently updated the feature list and you learn more about it here.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza secured third place in the compact SUV segment in November 2022. The Indian automaker sold 11,324 units in November 2022 as against 10,760 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of five per cent.