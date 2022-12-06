CarWale

    Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in November 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    827 Views
    Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in November 2022

    The compact SUV segment continues to be a significant contributor to overall car sales in India. All major automakers have updated their respective product line-up in the country to strengthen competition and keep the interest alive.

    The top three bestselling models in the compact SUV segment in November 2022 are as follows –

    Tata Nexon

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nexon retained the title of being the bestselling compact SUV in the country in November 2022. The company sold 15,871 units of the Nexon compact SUV last month compared to 9,831 sales in November 2021, thereby registering a growth of 61 per cent. The ICE as well as the electric version of the vehicle are strong contributors to the overall sales. 

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The second rank is claimed by another popular Tata model, the Punch. The compact SUV posted an impressive growth of 99 per cent with 12,131 unit sales in November as against 6,110 unit sales in the same period last year. The special edition variants have regenerated interest in the segment. The company recently updated the feature list and you learn more about it here. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza secured third place in the compact SUV segment in November 2022. The Indian automaker sold 11,324 units in November 2022 as against 10,760 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of five per cent.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled; 994 units affected
     Next 
    Volvo XC40 gets better range; C40 to debut in India next year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5612 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.07 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.77 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.09 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.21 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.78 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.96 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.54 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5612 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in November 2022