    Munro unveils hardcore electric 4x4

    Abhishek Nigam

    Munro unveils hardcore electric 4x4

    - 16-hour off-road duty cycle on a single battery charge

    - Gets 1000kg payload, 3500kg towing capacity

    Munro Vehicles has just launched the Mk_1, which they are touting as the world’s most capable electric 4x4 and not without reason. The Munro is offered with a choice of two electric motors, 220kW and 280kW, along with the option of two battery packs, 61kWh and 82kWh, affording an optimum range of up 305km. This allows the Munro to operate off-road for up to 16 hours on a single battery charge. An industry-standard DC CCS charger is also provided, enabling the battery to be replenished in just over 30 minutes.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Munro makes a peak torque of 700Nm which is available up to 80kmph making it ideal for off-road conditions. Even though it’s meant for off-road, the Munro can hit 100kmph in 4.9 seconds and can hit a top speed of 128kmph.

    The vehicle’s off-road prowess is further enhanced by the 480mm ground clearance, and its the ability to wade through water up to a depth of 800mm. The Munro also gets an axial flux motor as opposed to a radial flux unit. It’s lighter, more compact and is located between the two front-seat occupants in front of the vehicle's bulkhead which results in a near 50/50 front/rear weight distribution, thereby enhancing off-road agility.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Munro also features a heavy-duty mechanical braking system. Utilising non-vented as opposed to vented discs avoids any potential drop-off in performance due to mud clogging the ventilation spaces within the discs. 

    On the features front, the Munro comes with a 12-volt electrical system as standard and is offered with a choice of low- and high-power DC convertors for running ancillaries such as winches and light bars. In addition to two USB C sockets and two wireless charging pads, the Munro is equipped with two three-pin household sockets. The two-stage, robust and simple flat-designed dashboard features a double DIN screen, offered as a no-cost option which isand fully compatible with Android Auto and AppleGoogle CarPlay.

    Prices for the Munro Mk_1 start at Rs. 50 lakh with deliveries starting from 2023. 

