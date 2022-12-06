CarWale

    Hyundai halts production of Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT trim

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai halts production of Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT trim

    - Dealers have stopped taking bookings of Asta AMT

    - Facelift of the hatchback is already in the works

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was launched in India in 2019. Now, with a facelift on its way, the latest news for this popular hatchback is that the production of the top-spec variant Asta with automatic transmission has been temporarily halted. 

    Despite the fact that the Asta AMT is still listed on the brand's official website, dealerships have stopped accepting bookings for the variant, and the top trim is only available in manual transmission. However, AMT is still available with the Magna and Sportz variants.

    According to sources, the reason for this change is still unknown. However, some dealerships claim that bookings for the AMT variant of the Grand i10 Nios Asta will reopen in January next year.

    Mechanically, the Grand i10 Nios has three engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre NA petrol, and a 1.2-litre NA petrol with CNG.

    Meanwhile, the Grand i10 Nios facelift was also spotted testing in the country a few weeks ago, suggesting that it could be one of the reasons for the brand to halt bookings for the current gen's top trim in automatic. To make room for the facelift, the brand may gradually phase out the current-generation hatchback. Furthermore, we expect Hyundai to reveal the Grand i10 Nios facelift at the upcoming Auto Expo in January 2023.

