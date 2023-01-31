Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG fuel efficiency figures revealed

- Gets a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.6km/kg

- First SUV in its segment to offer CNG fuel option

Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the much-awaited CNG variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder at a starting price of Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom) today in India. The CNG-powered SUV is available in two variants — S and G.

Previously, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder was available in two powertrain options including a self-charging smart hybrid and a mild-hybrid system. Now, with the introduction of the CNG variants, it has become the most fuel-efficient option available with the SUV. Notably, the claimed fuel efficiency of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is 26.6km/kg.

Under the hood, the SUV gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K Series engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque.

At present, there are no other vehicles with a company-fitted CNG option in this segment. However, Maruti Suzuki may soon launch the Grand Vitara CNG in the market.