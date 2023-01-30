Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG – All you need to know

- Powered by a 1.5-liter K-series engine that generates 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque

- Gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now available in two CNG variant options, S and G. The CNG version is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 13.23 lakh. The new CNG variants are sold alongside the strong hybrid electric and neo-drive variants.

Read below to learn more about the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG.

Engine

The CNG variant option in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by the 1.5-liter K-series engine that generates 87bhp at 5,500rpm and 121.5Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. On the other hand, in the petrol mode, it generates 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission and returns a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6km/kg.

Features

The feature list in the CNG version has been retained from the NeoDrive variants. That said, the CNG version misses out on the gear shift indicator. The top-end version offers features such as dark green glass on the windows and quarter glass, machined alloy wheels, LED projector auto headlights, rear window wiper and washer, chrome beltline garnish, side and curtain airbags, auto ORVMs, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Arkamys sound system, and auto folding ORVMs.

The styling elements in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG have been retained from the standard model. The ex-showroom prices for the CNG variants are as follows –

Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG S – Rs 13.23 lakh

Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG G – Rs 15.29 lakh