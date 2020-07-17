Toyota to resume operations at Bidadi plant on 20 July

- TKM to resume operations on 20 July based on the revised government directives

- The company reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 on 15 July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the company will restart work at its production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka from 20 July. The announcement comes in the light of the revised directives issued by the Government of Karnataka allowing residents of urban and rural districts in Bengaluru to move and commute for industries located within the industrial estates. Operations at the TKM plant have been suspended from 14 July in adherence to the initial order, details of which are available here.

On 15 July Toyota India reported six new positive cases of COVID-19, among which five are TKM employees and one is a contract staff. The company had previously reported 24 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which seven have recovered and are now undergoing 14 days of home quarantine.

TKM will continue to navigate the crisis by taking all possible preventive and remedial measures by working with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities. Ever since the lockdown was lifted, only 40 to 45% of the production workforce has been attending work so as to maintain all norms of social distancing. On a daily basis, all employees have to self-declare their health condition, as a reassurance of their safe health. The company has also been ensuring that in a situation where an employee tests positive for COVID-19, it will undertake measures to quarantine those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through contact tracing. A process of disinfecting the workplace on a daily basis is ensured along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected areas. Toyota has also modified its medical insurance to include COVID-19 treatment and also increase the coverage for all its employees and their family members so as to extend support to them during this pandemic.