Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota to resume operations at Bidadi plant on 20 July

Toyota to resume operations at Bidadi plant on 20 July

July 17, 2020, 09:45 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
142 Views
Write a comment
Toyota to resume operations at Bidadi plant on 20 July

- TKM to resume operations on 20 July based on the revised government directives

- The company reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 on 15 July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the company will restart work at its production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka from 20 July. The announcement comes in the light of the revised directives issued by the Government of Karnataka allowing residents of urban and rural districts in Bengaluru to move and commute for industries located within the industrial estates. Operations at the TKM plant have been suspended from 14 July in adherence to the initial order, details of which are available here

On 15 July Toyota India reported six new positive cases of COVID-19, among which five are TKM employees and one is a contract staff. The company had previously reported 24 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which seven have recovered and are now undergoing 14 days of home quarantine. 

TKM will continue to navigate the crisis by taking all possible preventive and remedial measures by working with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities. Ever since the lockdown was lifted, only 40 to 45% of the production workforce has been attending work so as to maintain all norms of social distancing. On a daily basis, all employees have to self-declare their health condition, as a reassurance of their safe health. The company has also been ensuring that in a situation where an employee tests positive for COVID-19, it will undertake measures to quarantine those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through contact tracing. A process of disinfecting the workplace on a daily basis is ensured along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected areas. Toyota has also modified its medical insurance to include COVID-19 treatment and also increase the coverage for all its employees and their family members so as to extend support to them during this pandemic.

  • Toyota
  • Yaris
  • Toyota Yaris
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Toyota Yaris Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.39 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.74 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 10.01 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.2 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.2 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.3 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.9 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.87 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1655 Likes
182492 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3731 Likes
355215 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in