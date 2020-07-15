Toyota temporarily halts production at Bidadi plant due to lockdown

- Toyota’s plant in Karnataka will remain shut from 14 July to 22 July

- 24 employees of the company have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 13 July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a temporary halt of production at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, beginning from 14 July (second shift) to 22 July (first shift). This is in accordance with the directives issued by the Government of Karnataka in their efforts to flatten the curve in view of the rising Covid-19 positive cases in the state.

The office staff at TKM’s corporate and regional offices continue to work from home to help mitigate risks. In addition to the safety protocols that are being followed, the company has provided safety kits containing essential items like sanitisers, three-ply masks and hand-washes to its employees and their families.

Earlier this year, TKM had voluntarily suspended production at its plant in Bidadi, even before the national lockdown was announced in March. This was done to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees. The company later resumed operations in May.

Last month, Toyota India suspended production at the plant after two employees tested positive for Coronavirus. Five days later, the company resumed work at the facility after sanitising the entire premises. As of 13 July, the brand has reported a total of 24 employees who tested positive for COVID-19.