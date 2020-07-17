Please Tell Us Your City

All New Honda City launched: Why should you buy?

July 17, 2020, 11:36 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
875 Views
All New Honda City launched: Why should you buy?

Honda has launched the fifth-generation City in India with a fresh set of mechanical and feature updates. The sedan can be had with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options in three variants – V, VX and ZX. The All New City is available at a starting price of Rs 10,89,900. Customers can choose from five colour options – radiant red metallic, golden brown metallic, platinum white pearl, modern steel metallic and lunar silver metallic. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the new Honda City.

What’s good about it?

The company claims that the All New Honda City is the longest and widest sedan in its segment. In terms of dimensions, the sedan has a length of 4,549mm, width of 1,748mm and height of 1,489mm. The sedan has earned a five-star ASEAN N-CAP safety rating and offers several segment-first features in select variants which include - Full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, seven-inch HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) and more. The company boasts that it is India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with Next Generation Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU) standard across all grades with five-year free subscription. The Next Gen Honda Connect offers over 32 features. 

What’s not so good?

The base ‘V’ variant does not get multi-function driver information interface. Power window auto-open/close function with pinch guard for all four windows is limited to top-spec ‘ZX’ variant, while the lower variants get it for the driver window only. The diesel engine option is limited to a manual transmission. 

Best variant to buy?

The mid-spec ‘VX’ variant is adequately equipped with features and is good for customers on a budget. However, for customers willing to spend an additional Rs 89,000 we recommend the top-spec ‘ZX’ variant that additionally offers features like - LaneWatch camera, full LED headlamps with nine LED array (inline-shell), L-shaped LED guide-type turn signal in headlamps, LED fog lamps, chrome outside door handles, glossy dark wood instrument panel assistant side garnish finish, exclusive leather upholstery with contemporary seat design, soft pads with ivory real stitch, chrome decoration ring for map lamp and rear reading lamp, power window auto-open/close function with pinch guard for all four windows, power windows and sunroof keyless remote open/close, automatic folding door mirrors (welcome function), rear sunshade, ambient light, LED front map lamps and LED rear reading lamps.

Specification 

Petrol 

1.5-litre – 119bhp at 6,600rpm and 145Nm at 4,300rpm 

Six-speed manual and CVT

Fuel efficiency – Manual: 17.8kmpl, Automatic: 18.4kmpl

Diesel 

1.5-litre – 98bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm 

Six-speed manual transmission 

Fuel efficiency – Manual: 24.1kmpl

Did you know?

The All New Honda City has retained the wheelbase of 2,600mm from the previous generation model.

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 12.12 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.7 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.2 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.29 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 12.33 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.33 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.23 Lakh onwards

