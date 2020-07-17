Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Hygiene Drive to be held from 15 July to 30 July

July 17, 2020, 01:27 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Hyundai Hygiene Drive to be held from 15 July to 30 July

- 17 days sanitisation drive to be held to promote hygiene and safety of vehicles

- Services include smoke sanitisation, interior surface sanitisation and a 50 point check-up

Hyundai Motor India has commenced a nationwide hygiene drive across all workshops with an aim to promote sanitisation of vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can avail incentives and offers on sanitisation of their cars. This drive will be held from 15 July to 31 July.

Customers can avail offers and benefits for the Hyundai hygiene drive that include free 50 point general check-up and hi-touch points sanitisation, interior smoke sanitisation starting at Rs 599, interior surface sanitisation starting at Rs 999, exterior dry wash starting at Rs 340 and special offers on new car purchases.

Hyundai Venue Front view

Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360-degree digital and contact-less service including service booking through Hyundai Care app, vehicle status update via WhatsApp, pick-up and drop facility as well as online payment facility. 

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “At Hyundai, we place our customers’ safety and hygiene on top priority. The Hyundai Hygiene Drive is an initiative aimed at providing a seamless car sanitisation experience for our valued customers at various touch points for their complete peace of mind. With over 1,300 service outlets, HMIL is committed to providing the most comprehensive and qualitative service.”

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
