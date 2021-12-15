Toyota reveals its future EV strategy; showcases 15 new EV concepts

- Lexus to have an all-electric line-up by 2030

Toyota Motor Corporation has revealed its future model line-up for both its entities, Toyota and Lexus. Yes, these are all pure electric vehicles. Although showcased in its concept form, the Japanese carmaker displayed 15 new battery-operated electric vehicles. Akio Toyoda, President, Toyota, confirmed that the brand plans to introduce a total of 30 EVs by 2030.

First up, Toyota showcased its ‘bZ’ range of electric models. An abbreviation for Toyota’s ‘Beyond Zero’ strategy, the bZ series models will be the mass-production models that will cater to all kinds of customers. While the bZ4X was the first model to be unveiled under the new sub-brand, the fleet will be joined by four new models. These will comprise models of different body styles such as a hatchback, a compact SUV, a mid-size sedan, and a full-size SUV with a three-row layout.

Moving to Toyota’s luxury arm Lexus, the brand displayed four new concepts. Lexus aims to electrify its lineup by 2030 and will have 100 per cent of its vehicle sales through EVs in Europe, North America, and China. Further, the automaker forecasts EVs to account for its complete global vehicle sales by the year 2035. The first electric vehicle to be launched by Lexus will be the RZ SUV that could be revealed in its production guise sometime in 2022.

Besides this, Toyota will also introduce new commercial vehicles, off-road-oriented vehicles, and even a two-door sports car, all powered by an electric powertrain. All in all, Toyota is all set to barge into every possible EV segment globally in the coming years.